Twins’ Jorge Alcala says he feels well despite August struggles out of bullpen

“I want to make sure he can do everything he needs to do before we put him in the lineup again,” Baldelli said Friday. “Coming out of the last game he played in, he did not feel great. Then we ran into the lefty [Chris] Sale, had the day off, we’ll work him out today and see how he feels. I think he should be OK going forward, but I didn’t want it to be a minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour decision as to whether or not he was going to play.”