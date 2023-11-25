Stewartville, a Class 4A team last year, completed its first season in Class 3A in fine fashion, closing out an undefeated season with a 43-13 victory over Annandale in the championship game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Carter Miller rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and had another touchdown on a 17-yard pass reception for the Tigers (14-0). Senior quarterback Ayden Helder, Stewartville's Mr. Football finalist, threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Helder also scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run. Stewartville rolled up 471 yards of total offense.
Annandale (12-1), which trailed just 14-7 at halftime, was held to just 190 total yards, 76 of them in a scoring drive in the game's final seconds.
