Diamond Miller, 6-3, guard, Maryland

A second-team All-America, Miller's 19.7 points per game ranked third in the Big Ten, and she was a top-10 finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation's best shooting guard.

Maïa Hirsch, 6-5, forward, Villeneuve (France)

Just 19 years old, Hirsch won't play in the WNBA this year, but her size, three-point shooting and all-around game make her an intriguing prospect.

Dorka Juhász, 6-5, forward, Connecticut

Juhász started her career at Ohio State, where she was a first-team All-Big Ten choice in 2020 and 2021, then played two years at UConn and averaged 14.2 points this season.

Brea Beal, 6-1, guard, South Carolina

Beal started all but one game in four years at South Carolina and was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Taylor Soule, 5-11, forward, Virginia Tech

Soule scored 1,522 points over four seasons at Boston College before transferring to Virginia Tech, where she was a second-team All-ACC selection.