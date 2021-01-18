Corporate and political leaders in the Twin Cities vowed Monday to promote racial justice on the observance of would have been civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s 92nd birthday.

"We cannot rest because as Dr. King said, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,' " said Chris Majors, a General Mills director of food safety and quality who chaired the 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday Breakfast.

The event organized by General Mills and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) was held virtually this year under the theme "Our Rising Voices: A Call for Bold Social Action," amid a historic movement for racial justice following last year's police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Among the speakers was Bernice King, who was five when her father, Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated in Memphis in 1968.

She said she hoped the pandemic would bring about what her father called for in his book "Where Do We Go From Here?" — a revolution of values and a reordering of priorities toward people and away from materialism. Bernice King called for educating people to adopt a "nonviolent way of living."

"You don't attack people," she said. "You don't destroy people. ... You don't try to defeat the people. At the end off the day, you're trying to find a win-win pathway and win people over instead of win over them."

"Now more than ever the legacy and message of Dr. King continues to offer us hope, encouragement and a bold vision of moving through these challenging times," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. He urged the audience to join him in "harnessing the resilience and power of our beloved communities and in one voice continue our fight to ensure no one is left behind."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., noted that King had said, "Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle."

She added that the pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color and that the systemic racism in our justice system was "once again laid bare after the horrific murder of George Floyd. So now is a time for us to respond to systemic racism with systemic change and collectively raise our voices. It is time to heed Dr. King's words: 'The time is always right to do what is right.' "

In a separately organized event, demonstrators have scheduled a noon rally at St. Paul Central High School to celebrate King's legacy and demand justice for people of color killed by Minnesota law enforcement.

