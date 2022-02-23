The state girls' hockey tournament begins today with four Class 1A quarterfinal games at the X. The 2A schools begin play Thursday.

The quarterfinal games are being streamed on the web by PrepSpotlight TV. You can watch them without charge here. Semifinals and the championship games with be on Ch. 45.

Today's schedule:

11 a.m.: Mankato East vs. Orono

1 p.m.: Albert Lea vs. Proctor/Hermantown

6 p.m.: River Lakes vs. Warroad

8 p.m.: Luverne vs. South St. Paul

