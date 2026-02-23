Ex-FBI agent faults state for failing to ‘hold people accountable’ for fraud

The former FBI agent charged with tackling fraud in Minnesota on Monday faulted the state for ignoring warnings about decades of poor oversight of taxpayer dollars before recent scandals thrust the issue into the national spotlight.
But many of the changes outlined by Tim O’Malley, whom Gov. Tim Walz tapped last year to serve as the state’s first director of program integrity, won’t be possible without legislative approval and long-term, expensive work to overhaul the management of public money.
O’Malley’s 57-page report comes days into a legislative session that promises to center in part on tightening up the state’s fraud controls.
Minnesota officials have faced sharp criticism over reports of widespread fraud in an array of social programs, from services that offer housing support to intervention for children with autism. Prosecutors say stolen funds could total $9 billion, though the Minnesota Star Tribune has found that alleged fraud uncovered so far in some state programs is closer to $200 million.
Speaking to reporters in St. Paul on Feb. 23, O’Malley said the state has failed to “hold people accountable” as fraud festered as far back as the 1970s. He urged the governor to appoint an independent statewide monitor capable of overseeing the entire fraud-fighting effort, along with a compliance committee to track progress.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are offering a range of ideas to tackle fraud in the early days of the legislative session, including renewing a proposal to create a statewide Office of the Inspector General.
Other recommendations in the report include strengthening provider screening and standardizing training for state employees to catch misconduct in Medicaid programs.
He urged the Legislature to include money for fraud-prevention efforts in every bill establishing or modifying a program, and then follow up to make sure state agencies follow the rules.