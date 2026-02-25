How two small suburban districts became the face of the school response to ICE

Some of the sharpest pushback against the tactics in the recent immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota have come from two surprising voices: the leaders of small neighboring suburban school districts that rarely make headlines.
In the north metro, Fridley and Columbia Heights superintendents Brenda Lewis and Zena Stenvik lead districts that each span less than 6 square miles and serve fewer than 3,500 students. But their diverse schools have experienced an outsized impact during Operation Metro Surge, with the detention of several students and dozens of parents.
As a result, the two school leaders were among the first — and most outspoken — educators in Minnesota to oppose the immigration crackdown, which propelled the two women to national attention. They’ve been flooded with media requests from across the world in the past two months, with Stenvik giving multiple interviews about 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, whose detainment drew widespread condemnation.
On Tuesday, Lewis flew to Washington, D.C., to attend a counter-rally to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech as a guest of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
While other school leaders were more reluctant to speak publicly, the stories the two women shared helped transform scattered reports of detentions into a broader public understanding of how the federal surge affected children and classrooms, and inspired parents to action.
Now the superintendents are trying to turn that attention into long-term support — to address learning loss, rising mental health needs and the potential financial hit from enrollment declines.
Speaking up
When the first Columbia Heights student was detained in January, Stenvik stayed quiet. When Liam was taken, something shifted, she said. That same morning, another student was detained without a parent.
With Liam’s mother’s blessing, Stenvik and school board Chair Mary Granlund decided to share his story and reveal that several Columbia Heights students had been detained over a matter of weeks.