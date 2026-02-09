School leaders fear declining attendance during ICE surge will also lower state funding

The recent surge of federal agents in Minnesota has not only forced businesses that rely on immigrant and refugee workers to curtail their hours and some to close their doors.
It’s hurting schools as well. Especially their finances.
Fears that their children will be approached and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have prompted many families to keep their kids at home, causing attendance to drop sharply at many of Minnesota’s K-12 schools as Operation Metro Surge enters its third month.
Because the money to pay teachers, counselors, bus drivers and principals is tied to attendance, officials fear prolonged absences by students in hiding will lead to declining state funding for schools.
“For Fridley Public Schools, even a small number of students [missing] makes a real difference,” Fridley Superintendent Brenda Lewis said in an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “If 25 students were dropped ... with roughly half the school year remaining, the revenue impact would be well over $100,000.”
Since schools can’t cut staff midyear, she said there’s no way to substantially lower costs during the year for Fridley Schools, which sued ICE and CPB this month to keep federal agents away from schools.
“So, this becomes a direct financial hit on top of existing obligations,” Lewis said.
With thousands of families across the state keeping their kids at home, the financial impact of ICE’s surge on schools and school finances could be substantial, said Education Minnesota President Monica Byron, who leads the statewide teachers union, which also joined the lawsuit with Fridley.