Lawmakers take aim at high-cost, low-ridership bus lines

State lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at eliminating little-used public transit lines and possibly consolidating transit agencies in the Twin Cities.
A bill has not yet been introduced. But the House Transportation Committee last week reviewed high-cost transit routes across the Twin Cities — many of which are operated by suburban providers and require large subsidies to operate — and several legislators said they wanted to rein in those costs.
“That definitely cannot continue,” said Committee Co-Chair Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville. “It’s an abuse of taxpayers.”
Koznick said draft legislation is in the works that would try to eliminate high-subsidy lines and look for “overhead and administration” savings as well. “We may entertain generally one provider … How that actually looks specifically we’ve still yet to determine,” he told the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Such a bill would likely target four suburban transit agencies based in the western and southern suburbs — the Plymouth Metrolink, Maple Grove Transit, SouthWest Transit and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority. Those date to the 1980s and have for decades operated independently of the Metropolitan Council, which operates the vast majority of the metro area’s public transit service.
Some of those suburban transit agencies say their services are popular with riders and that they’ve already eliminated many high-cost, low ridership routes. They are also pushing legislators to send them more dollars from a regional sales tax that mostly goes to the Metropolitan Council.
Last week’s committee discussion was centered on a Metropolitan Council report that showed more than two dozen bus lines in 2024 had ridership low enough and per-passenger costs high enough to make them candidates for major restructuring or elimination.
One, the MVTA’s route 498, for example, which ran through Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Edina, cost $201.11 per rider to operate. It’s since been discontinued. Other lines required a per passenger subsidy of between $23.83 and $142.58.