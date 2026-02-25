Trump calls Somali community ‘pirates,’ prompting shouts from Rep. Ilhan Omar during State of the Union address

President Donald Trump zoomed in on Minnesota’s Somali community during his Tuesday night State of the Union address, calling them “pirates” who have “ransacked Minnesota” and cited an unproven claim that they have carried out $19 billion in fraud.
His remarks prompted sharp rebuke from Somali American Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who called him a “liar.”
“When it comes to the corruption that is ... plundering America, there has been no more stunning example than Minnesota — where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion dollars from the American taxpayer," Trump said.
“That’s a lie ... you’re lying,” Omar shouted back in response to Trump’s claim.
Prosecutors say stolen funds could total $9 billion, though the Minnesota Star Tribune has found that alleged fraud uncovered so far in some state programs is closer to $200 million.
Trump also called Somali Minnesotans “pirates who ransacked Minnesota” and who reminded the country that “there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception.”
Omar also pushed back on Trump’s remarks on illegal immigration. She yelled out: “You have killed Americans,” alluding to federal agents fatally shooting Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
Trump’s State of the Union comes just a little over a week since the administration announced an end to Operation Metro Surge, which federal authorities said began in response to the fraud crisis in the state.