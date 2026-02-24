Trump’s State of the Union will seek to calm voters’ economic concerns ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will use Tuesday’s State of the Union address to champion his immigration crackdowns, his slashing of the federal government, his push to preserve widespread tariffs that the Supreme Court just struck down and his ability to direct quick-hit military actions around the world, including in Iran and Venezuela.
The Republican hopes he can convince increasingly wary Americans that his policies have improved their lives while ensuring that the U.S. economy is stronger than many believe — and that they should vote for more of the same in November.
The balancing act of celebrating his whirlwind first year back in the White House while making a convincing case for his party in midterm races in which he personally won’t be on the ballot is a tall order for any president. But it could prove especially delicate for Trump, given how happy he is to veer off script and ignore carefully crafted messaging.
A main theme will be that the country is booming with a rise in domestic manufacturing and new jobs, despite many Americans not feeling that way. ‘’It’s going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about," said Trump, who promised a heavy dose of talk about the economy.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will argue that Republicans are best suited to continue tackling the public’s concerns about the cost of living.
‘’The president’s going to make the case that three more years with him in the White House and with Republicans on Capitol Hill we can finally achieve the American dream in this country again that we had in his first term but was lost because of Joe Biden and the Democrats over the past four years,’’ Leavitt told reporters at the White House.
The Olympic gold-medal-winning U.S. men’s hockey team visited the White House and was i nvited by Trump to attend his address. In it, the president plans to announce that tech companies involved in artificial intelligence are agreeing to pay higher electricity rates in areas where their data centers are located, according to a White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the speech. Data centers tend to use large volumes of electricity, potentially increasing the cost of power to other consumers in the area.
Trump is also expected to decry the Supreme Court ruling against his signature tariff policies and talk about his attempts to maneuver around that decision without depending on Congress or spooking financial markets. He’s further likely to urge lawmakers to increase military funding and tighten voter identification requirements, while defending immigration operations that have drawn bipartisan criticism following the shooting deaths of two American citizens.