From Nick Shirley to Colin Hortman: What Minnesota SOTU guests say about the politics of the moment

The members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation aren’t exactly being subtle about the messages they’re trying to convey with their choice of guests for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.
Members of Congress typically pick State of the Union guests to bring attention to timely issues. Last year, some Democratic lawmakers brought recently fired federal workers to Trump’s joint address to Congress to buck mass layoffs. And Republican Rep. Pete Stauber brought the wife of the newly sworn in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a show of support.
But this year, which comes in the wake of a federal immigration crackdown that put Minnesota in the national spotlight for weeks, the 10-member congressional delegation is using the selection of guest to highlight where they stand on a series of hot-button issues: immigration, fraud, tariffs and political violence.
The address comes as public support seems to be dwindling for some of the administration’s key agenda items. The administration recently announced an end to Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota amid mounting concerns over aggressive tactics used by thousands of agents deployed to the state. The speech also comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a major blow to Trump’s economic agenda, striking down his global tariffs.
Here’s who each member of the delegation is bringing to the address — and what they hope to highlight by doing so.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Minnesota’s DFL senior senator will bring Sean Syverson, owner of Swing Barrel Brewing in Moorhead who has been negatively affected by Trump’s tariffs.
“Small business owners in Minnesota like Sean have been hit hard by the tariffs imposed by this Administration,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “Breweries have struggled with rising aluminum costs due to tariffs on Canadian imports, making canning and distribution more difficult. Sean will be there to represent all the Americans who are being crushed by rising costs as the administration has decided to double down on tariffs.”
Sen. Tina Smith
Smith will not attend Trump’s State of the Union and will instead go to a counter-rally being held by Democrats. Smith plans to bring Brenda Lewis with her to the rally. Lewis is the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools, which was a target of Trump’s immigration raids in the state.