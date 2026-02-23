Advertisement
From Nick Shirley to Colin Hortman: What Minnesota SOTU guests say about the politics of the moment

The state’s 10-member congressional delegation will highlight with their guests where they stand on immigration, fraud, tariffs and political violence.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 23, 2026 at 9:11PM
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington,Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
President Donald Trump delivers his 2019 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (The Associated Press)
The members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation aren’t exactly being subtle about the messages they’re trying to convey with their choice of guests for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Members of Congress typically pick State of the Union guests to bring attention to timely issues. Last year, some Democratic lawmakers brought recently fired federal workers to Trump’s joint address to Congress to buck mass layoffs. And Republican Rep. Pete Stauber brought the wife of the newly sworn in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a show of support.

But this year, which comes in the wake of a federal immigration crackdown that put Minnesota in the national spotlight for weeks, the 10-member congressional delegation is using the selection of guest to highlight where they stand on a series of hot-button issues: immigration, fraud, tariffs and political violence.

The address comes as public support seems to be dwindling for some of the administration’s key agenda items. The administration recently announced an end to Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota amid mounting concerns over aggressive tactics used by thousands of agents deployed to the state. The speech also comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a major blow to Trump’s economic agenda, striking down his global tariffs.

Here’s who each member of the delegation is bringing to the address — and what they hope to highlight by doing so.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota’s DFL senior senator will bring Sean Syverson, owner of Swing Barrel Brewing in Moorhead who has been negatively affected by Trump’s tariffs.

“Small business owners in Minnesota like Sean have been hit hard by the tariffs imposed by this Administration,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “Breweries have struggled with rising aluminum costs due to tariffs on Canadian imports, making canning and distribution more difficult. Sean will be there to represent all the Americans who are being crushed by rising costs as the administration has decided to double down on tariffs.”

Sen. Tina Smith

Smith will not attend Trump’s State of the Union and will instead go to a counter-rally being held by Democrats. Smith plans to bring Brenda Lewis with her to the rally. Lewis is the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools, which was a target of Trump’s immigration raids in the state.

“I’ve been to Donald Trump’s State of the Union Addresses, and I don’t need to do it again,” Smith said in a statement. “His speeches are full of lies, and he uses the occasion to pillory his perceived political enemies and pander to his billionaire donors.”

Smith said she hopes Lewis’ appearance at the counter-rally will help “share the reality of this Administration’s lawlessness and violence.”

Rep. Tom Emmer

Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, will bring Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany and Blaine Brothers Board Chair Dean Dally to highlight the Working Families Tax Cuts, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Not only are they stand-up guys, but Chief Podany, Mr. Dally, and their industries are experiencing the benefits of the Working Families Tax Cuts — no tax on overtime, less regulation, and pro-growth business policies,” Emmer said in a statement.

Reps. Betty McCollum and Kelly Morrison

The two Democrats will bring Colin Hortman, the son of the late House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and his wife, Alina Bachman Hortman. Colin Hortman’s parents were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home last June.

Hortman and his sister, Sophie, have remained politically active since their parents’ assassination and have been trying to raise awareness about the need for civility, a tradition they plan to honor by attending Trump’s State of the Union.

“I am calling on our leaders — and all of us — to reject language that dehumanizes, to model disagreement without condemnation, and to remember that we are all human beings first,” Colin Hortman said in a statement.

“My parents believed public service was about showing up for people and working across differences. As a family, we always watched the State of the Union, regardless of the political party of the President.”

Rep. Pete Stauber

The northern Minnesota Republican congressman plans to keep the focus on the fraud crisis in the state by bringing conservative Youtuber Nick Shirley and David Hoch as his guests. Shirley and Hoch produced a viral video late last year that contained explosive allegations about child care assistance programs in Minnesota.

The video helped intensify Trump’s Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota.

“It is an honor to bring them both to the State of the Union as a reminder to every American that the federal government under President Trump is committed to ending the abuse of programs meant to help working families and the most vulnerable,” Stauber said in a statement.

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Omar will bring four Minnesotans who have been affected by Operation Metro Surge. The Minneapolis congresswoman’s guests includes Aliya Rahman, a south Minneapolis resident who is disabled and who appeared in a now-viral video after she was forcibly removed by ICE agents and later detained on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

Omar will also bring Mubashir Hussen, a Somali American who was detained by ICE agents and sent to the Whipple Federal Building despite telling them he was a U.S. citizen.

Mary Granlund, the chair of the Columbia Heights school board who’s been active in resisting immigration enforcement, will be another Omar guest, as will Gerardo Orozco Guzman, the son of workers’ rights organizer Eustaquio Orozco Verdusco.

Rep. Angie Craig

Craig, a Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate, will bring Rosemount resident Angel Silva. Silva is the son of a Minnesotan who self-deported after she was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in December at her immigration hearing.

Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach

The two Minnesota Republicans did not respond to requests for comment about their attendance or have put any public statements about their guests.

