News & Politics

What to know about about ICE’s Operation Metro Surge now that it is ending

Agents are expected to start leaving Minnesota over the next week, ending the monthslong immigration crackdown.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2026 at 5:47PM
Federal agents monitor protesters on Saturday, Jan. 24, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

White House border czar Tom Homan announced this week that the immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities and Minnesota will conclude.

With the end of Operation Metro Surge on the horizon, here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts in the state over the past few months.

Will immigration enforcement continue?

Yes, Homan said Thursday as he announced the drawdown.

“I’ll continue to say over and over again, if you’re here in the country illegally, you’re not exempt from our immigration laws,” said Homan, who added that agents previously assigned to Minnesota would return to their home bases.

Homan said a small team of federal agents will remain in Minnesota to tamp down what he called “agitator activity” and to prosecute protesters who have been charged. Federal officials investigating social services fraud in Minnesota, which kicked off the immigration surge in the first place, will also remain “until their work is done,” Homan said.

What brought Operation Metro Surge about?

The operation was launched to investigate allegations of pandemic-aid and federal nutrition program fraud involving residents of Somali descent. President Donald Trump also took aim at Minnesota’s Somali residents who were allegedly involved in fraudulent activity, describing them as “garbage.” Efforts ratcheted up in early January after a conservative influencer’s videos alleging fraud within child care centers run by Somalis went viral.

What was Operation Metro Surge?

This is the name the federal government gave to largest immigration enforcement deployment in U.S. history. Trump initiated the operation to restore public safety by arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal histories, identifying them as “dangerous criminal illegal aliens.”

When did it start?

The operation started in early December. Over the past two months, as many as 3,000 ICE agents and those from U.S. Customs and Border Protection were deployed to the state.

How many people have been arrested?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said last week law enforcement had arrested more than 4,000 people, including violent criminals in the country illegally, since Operation Metro Surge began. At one point, DHS said 10,000 people had been arrested in Minnesota since the start of Trump’s second term.

It’s difficult to verify that number. The agency has refused to release information or provide names of all those detained in the operation.

What is the status of the investigations into the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good?

Nothing is definite yet, but Gov. Tim Walz said on Thursday, Feb. 12, that the state and federal government were close to announcing a joint investigation into the Pretti shooting last week. The deal has not yet materialized.

“It’s just a matter of them feeling like they have an upper hand to announce it,” Walz said of the federal government.

Pretti’s killing prompted a Department of Justice civil rights probe, but there is no indication of similar action for Good.

How much did Operation Metro Surge cost?

It’s difficult to say, but the North Star Policy Action, a Minnesota-based progressive group, estimates the operation cost nearly $18 million a week covering agents’ salaries, lodging and meals, detention centers and police overtime. Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared to reference that number on Feb. 12 in remarks on the Senate floor.

“ICE’s actions have not made us safer. ... They have taken taxpayer money, at some estimates $18 million a week, and spent it on hotel rooms that should have been used for families visiting from Wisconsin and Iowa and Canada that like to go to the Mall of America in the middle of the winter,” Klobuchar said.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Border czar credits ‘significant cooperation’ for end of ICE surge, but sheriffs say policies haven’t changed

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hennepin County says it still will only notify immigration officials if they produce a judicial warrant.

Twin Cities

Live: Don Lemon pleads not guilty to charges over reporting on church protest

card image

News & Politics

What to know about about ICE’s Operation Metro Surge now that it is ending

card image