What to know about about ICE’s Operation Metro Surge now that it is ending

How many people have been arrested?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said last week law enforcement had arrested more than 4,000 people, including violent criminals in the country illegally, since Operation Metro Surge began. At one point, DHS said 10,000 people had been arrested in Minnesota since the start of Trump’s second term.

It’s difficult to verify that number. The agency has refused to release information or provide names of all those detained in the operation.

What is the status of the investigations into the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good?

Nothing is definite yet, but Gov. Tim Walz said on Thursday, Feb. 12, that the state and federal government were close to announcing a joint investigation into the Pretti shooting last week. The deal has not yet materialized.

“It’s just a matter of them feeling like they have an upper hand to announce it,” Walz said of the federal government.

Pretti’s killing prompted a Department of Justice civil rights probe, but there is no indication of similar action for Good.

How much did Operation Metro Surge cost?