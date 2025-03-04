WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will speak before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, giving lawmakers and the American public an update on his return to the White House.
Which Minnesotans will attend Trump’s joint address to Congress?
Minnesota politicos, hockey icons and recently fired federal workers among the invitees.
Trump’s address to Congress comes as he’s taken steps to reshape Washington, steps that have included dismantling federal agencies like U.S. Agency for International Development, firing federal workers, freezing federal funding, and most recently sparring with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the Oval Office.
A State of the Union address typically occurs around now. However, it only happens after a president has spent at least a year in office, which is why Tuesday’s speech is considered a joint address to Congress.
Minnesota’s 10 members of Congress will attend the address and most will bring guests from Minnesota. The guest list includes fellow Minnesota politicos, hockey icons and recently fired federal workers.
Here’s who is invited.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Minnesota’s senior senator will bring Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish, a third-generation farmer from Renville County.
“Gary represents so many family farmers and other Minnesotans who are worried about making ends meet because of the Administration’s proposed tariffs, funding freezes, and mass layoffs,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “He will be a voice for all Minnesota farmers at the President’s Joint Address.”
Sen. Tina Smith
Smith is bringing recently terminated federal park ranger Kate Severson.
“Musk and Trump should have to face the hardworking Park Rangers they sacked,“ Smith said on X. ”I’m bringing Kate, who was unjustly fired from northern Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park."
Rep. Tom Emmer
The House Majority Whip will bring Minnesota Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring and Buzz Schneider and Rob McClanahan, Minnesota natives who were members of 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. men’s hockey team that won an Olympic gold medal.
“Whether through leadership in our state or unforgettable contributions to one of the most iconic moments in sports history, these individuals represent the best of Minnesota and the American spirit,” Emmer said in a statement.
Rep. Betty McCollum
McCollum will bring Ramsey County Commissioner Mary Jo McGuire, a former state lawmaker and former president of the National Association of Counties.
“Commissioner McGuire is in Washington to advocate on the national stage for the issues that are critical to our constituents, including access to health care and nutrition assistance for children, seniors, and working parents,” McCollum said in a statement.
Rep. Pete Stauber
Stauber will bring Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of newly sworn-in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Phil Verchota, a member of the Miracle on Ice team.
“I am proud to be joined by Phil Verchota during the president’s address to Congress. I know his presence tomorrow night will serve as a reminder that America’s greatness knows no bounds,” Stauber said. Stauber is leading an effort to award the the Congressional Gold Medal to the Miracle on Ice team.
“As a son of Forest Lake, Secretary Hegseth has made Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District incredibly proud through his work to make America’s fighting force stronger than ever before,” Stauber said.
Rep. Ilhan Omar
Omar will bring Air Force veteran and Woodbury native Chris Wicker, who worked to resettle Afghan interpreters who helped him when he worked in the country. Wicker was recently fired from his job as deputy director of Minnesota’s Small Business Administration office as part of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency mass layoffs.
“Right now the federal employees are nameless and faceless,” Omar told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “People are talking about there being 2 million of them, but that’s just a number. People don’t know who these people are, their dedication and service to our country, and what their jobs were, how they served people, what this loss means for them, and what it means for our state.”
Rep. Michelle Fischbach
Fischbach will bring Minnesota GOP Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks.
Rep. Angie Craig
Craig will bring Education Minnesota President Denise Specht.
Rep. Brad Finstad
Finstad will attend the address, but his office would not say if he plans to bring a guest.
Rep. Kelly Morrison
Morrison will bring her husband John Willoughby. Willoughby is an Army combat veteran.
Minnesota politicos, hockey icons and recently fired federal workers among the invitees.