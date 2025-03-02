John Harrington took part in a charity luncheon in Lakeville last month to support Mick Sterling’s 30-Days Foundation. During the event, the hockey legend was asked a question.
If he and his fellow members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team had not defeated the Soviet Union in the medal round, what would his life be like?
“Well,” Harrington said. “I’d be eating lunch at home right now.”
The audience broke out in laughter.
Harrington, who retired last year as Minnesota State Mankato women’s hockey coach, had five assists in seven games during the Olympics as Team USA pulled off the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid, N.Y. He was part of a team of college kids who toppled a mighty Russian squad full of hardened, seasoned players and who were four-time defending gold medalists.
Team USA went on to defeat Finland in the gold medal game to finish off the tournament of their dreams — earning a visit to the White House to meet then-President Jimmy Carter.
So being part of one of the greatest moments in sports comes with a few luncheons. And trips to Washington, D.C.
Yes, Canada beat the United States last month in the 4 Nations Faceoff in what was the most anticipated and hyped game ever. It was one of hockey’s greatest spectacles, giving fans starved to see the best hockey-playing nations in the world play for their flags. And the appetite for such events will be satisfied in the coming years as the NHL is committed to allowing its players to compete in future Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey.
Was it the greatest game in the history of the sport? Please.
There is only one Miracle on Ice. It happened on Feb. 22, 1980 — 45 years ago last week. The team, which included 12 native Minnesotans plus head coach Herb Brooks, continues to bask in the afterglow.
Buzz Schneider, whose slapshot tied the score 1-1 in the first period, recently was at an autograph-signing event in Chicago with his son, and he was struck by how passionate fans were as they relived their experiences watching one of sport’s greatest upsets.
“You wouldn’t believe it,” said Schneider, the Grand Rapids native who starred for the Gophers. “Older people, like older than me, come up to you and start crying about the Olympics back in 1980. I found that overwhelming.”
“Older people” is saying something. Before I called Schneider, I spoke with Rob McClanahan, whose five goals and three assists during the Olympics matched Schneider’s output.
As we finished our conversation, I said: “I have to call Buzz Schneider. You have any good questions I can ask him?”
McClanahan, the St. Paul native, replied: “Yeah. Ask him who the oldest member of the team is. Because it’s not me.”
When that was relayed to Schneider, the 70-year old laughed while responding, “That would be me.”
Members of the team meet up at autograph shows and special events. There was a large gathering in Las Vegas for the 40th anniversary of the game. Many members gathered in the Twin Cities a year ago for golf and dinner while making appearances.
“Nothing has changed,” Schneider said. “It’s 45 years old and we’re still acting like 19- to 25-year-old kids.”
No one has forgotten those days.
On Jan. 15, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber of Duluth reintroduced the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act in the House of Representatives while U.S Senators Kevin Cramer and Chuck Schumer did so in the Senate. The bill was initially introduced in October, but this is a different Congress.
There actually was an Illinois congressman who tried to have medals awarded to the team in the days following the Miracle on Ice, but nothing materialized. This is long overdue to be addressed.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress. Past recipients include Charles Lindbergh, Thomas Edison, Roberto Clemente, Hubert Humphrey, Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, Mother Teresa and Charles Schultz. One of the medals would be displayed at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth.
“To be part of that group, that’s something I would have never imagined,” McClanahan said. “Wow. I’m speechless, really.”
McClanahan, Schneider, Mike Eruzione and former Gopher Phil Verchota will be at the nation’s capitol on Tuesday when President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. Surely, their appearance is a positive sign.
This is what life is like for the Miracle on Ice hockey legends, 45 years later. In addition to banquets, golf outings and autograph shows, they are still up for awards and getting trips to Washington.
