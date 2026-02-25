In retort to Trump, Mayor Jacob Frey says all Americans should care about what happened in Minneapolis

President Donald Trump was nearly two hours into his State of the Union speech when Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered a rebuttal that offered a different vision for America “from the neighborhoods of Minneapolis.”
The “State of the Swamp” event at the National Press Club was headlined by left-wing politicians, former journalists and actors, punctuated by comedians and music. The lineup included actors Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo and former CNN anchors Don Lemon and Jim Acosta.
The event was separate from another boycott event, the “People’s State of the Union,” on the National Mall, featuring members of Congress boycotting the president’s speech, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota and her guest, Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Lewis. Lewis worked to keep students, staff and families in her district safe during Operation Metro Surge.
Frey said even though State of the Union speeches are delivered beneath a grand dome in the nation’s Capitol, the “state of our union is lived out in our cities and neighborhoods.”
Minneapolis has been in the Trump administration’s crosshairs for nearly the past three months, flooding the state with thousands of immigration and border patrol agents. Frey said they brought chaos, overwhelming force and brutality in an attempt to ”punish an entire city for its politics."
The Trump administration has said 4,000 arrests were made as U.S. citizens were detained and undocumented people deported. Two Minneapolis residents — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — were killed by federal agents while protesting their tactics. Minneapolis officials estimate the city sustained over $200 million in economic damage in January alone.
Whole communities went underground, afraid to go to work, the grocery store or day care, Frey said.
“Violence got worse, the death toll rose, and residents lived in fear,” Frey said.