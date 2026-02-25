Advertisement
Advertisement

Minneapolis

In retort to Trump, Mayor Jacob Frey says all Americans should care about what happened in Minneapolis

During a left-wing protest event, Frey said the federal government punished Minneapolis for its politics.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2026 at 4:22AM
Mayor Jacob Frey, pictured here in May 2025, spoke at Tuesday's "State of the Swamp" event in Washington, D.C., a boycott of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech at the U.S. Capitol. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

President Donald Trump was nearly two hours into his State of the Union speech when Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered a rebuttal that offered a different vision for America “from the neighborhoods of Minneapolis.”

The “State of the Swamp” event at the National Press Club was headlined by left-wing politicians, former journalists and actors, punctuated by comedians and music. The lineup included actors Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo and former CNN anchors Don Lemon and Jim Acosta.

The event was separate from another boycott event, the “People’s State of the Union,” on the National Mall, featuring members of Congress boycotting the president’s speech, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota and her guest, Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Lewis. Lewis worked to keep students, staff and families in her district safe during Operation Metro Surge.

Frey said even though State of the Union speeches are delivered beneath a grand dome in the nation’s Capitol, the “state of our union is lived out in our cities and neighborhoods.”

Minneapolis has been in the Trump administration’s crosshairs for nearly the past three months, flooding the state with thousands of immigration and border patrol agents. Frey said they brought chaos, overwhelming force and brutality in an attempt to ”punish an entire city for its politics."

The Trump administration has said 4,000 arrests were made as U.S. citizens were detained and undocumented people deported. Two Minneapolis residents — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — were killed by federal agents while protesting their tactics. Minneapolis officials estimate the city sustained over $200 million in economic damage in January alone.

Whole communities went underground, afraid to go to work, the grocery store or day care, Frey said.

“Violence got worse, the death toll rose, and residents lived in fear,” Frey said.

Advertisement

But something else happened, he said. Minneapolis didn’t bow or break; they showed up for each other in sub-zero temperatures, created mutual aid systems and “met fear with love.”

“This is what democracy looks like when people defend it,” Frey said. “And this is what democracy looks like when we unite.”

Frey said Republicans who care about federalism should be concerned about the federal government’s overreach and intrusion on basic freedoms, with “an occupying force laying siege to great American towns, attacking your way of life, your ability to do business, go to church, or lawfully carry a firearm.”

Frey said it’s time to “take back the flag” and reclaim the meaning of patriotism.

“We can disagree on everything from immigration policy to taxes and regulations,” he said. “But we cannot disagree on whether constitutional rights apply to everyone or whether the Department of Justice exists to uphold justice, not appease the president.”

Frey said he didn’t become mayor to “spar with presidents,” but because he believes government — especially local government — can help people.

Advertisement

“Minneapolis has shown the world that the forces of terror and division can never conquer a city that loves its neighbors more than it fears retribution,” he said.

After Frey finished his speech, Miles Taylor, host and founder of Defiance.org, suggested Frey should run for higher office, prompting applause around the room. Frey, who was elected to a third term last year, has said this will be his last as mayor.

about the writer

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

In retort to Trump, Mayor Jacob Frey says all Americans should care about what happened in Minneapolis

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

During a left-wing protest event, Frey said the federal government punished Minneapolis for its politics.

Minneapolis

Suspect in north Minneapolis double homicide was released from jail hours before killings

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis shooting leaves two dead including one teenager

card image
Advertisement