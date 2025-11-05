Politics

Election takeaways: A historic St. Paul upset, mixed messages in Minneapolis and a DFL Senate

State Rep. Kaohly Her channeled frustration with Mayor Melvin Carter over stubborn problems in St. Paul.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 6:40AM
St. Paul mayoral candidate Kaohly Her arrives at her election night party at Sweeney's Saloon in St. Paul. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State Rep. Kaohly Her upended St. Paul politics in Tuesday’s election, scoring an upset victory over mayor Melvin Carter.

Carter has long been viewed as a potential candidate for higher office, but voters rejected his bid for a third term as Her channeled frustration with a lack of progress on stubborn problems like high property taxes, flailing economic development and blight in neighborhoods like downtown and Midway.

On a night when Minnesota voters kept the DFL in control of the state Senate, and Minneapolis voters sent a mixed message about how their city will be governed, Her’s victory was a seismic result on the state’s political landscape.

Her painted herself as a beacon of competency, a person who would bring new eyes and fresh urgency to an office some viewed as complacent and disengaged in the face of sluggish recovery from the pandemic.

In Minneapolis, more voters picked two-term Mayor Jacob Frey than any of his challengers as their first choice on their ranked-choice ballots, but the city also appeared to back a slate of council candidates that are to Frey’s political left.

Frey’s election over challengers like state Sen. Omar Fateh is not guaranteed because he did not receive more than 50% of first-choice votes. The city will begin tabulating the second and subsequent choices of voters Wednesday morning.

The political makeup of the council is also not certain, but progressives were poised to hang onto a majority over the relative moderates in the DFL. The progressive faction may not be able to override Frey’s vetoes as often as they have for the past two years, however.

Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s results:

Mayor Melvin Carter thanks his supporters as he conceded on election night. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Her topples Carter

Her’s victory represents a shocking political slide for Carter, who was so popular during his last re-election that he won 61.6% of the vote and never faced a serious challenger.

On Tuesday, Carter received nearly 41% of first-choice votes compared to 38% for Her. Yan Chen got 10% and Mike Hilborn 9%.

When the city tabulated second-choice votes, Her won narrowly with 51.5%.

Unlike Minneapolis, this was not a debate between relative moderates in the Democratic party and a farther-left faction. The two candidates had similar views on many policy issues. Her, a four-term legislator, was once Carter’s political director and has described the mayor as a mentor.

The two even campaigned together on Tuesday in favor of a ballot measure that would give the city more power to fine businesses that break city rules.

Her’s late entry to the race in August also gave the legislator a short window to campaign, potentially hobbling her chances by limiting the time she could spend knocking on doors, running advertisements and making a case to voters.

The mayor campaigned with an optimistic pitch, describing St. Paul as a city on the upswing after the pandemic, damage to businesses after the murder of George Floyd. He highlighted a drop in gun violence, and positioned himself as defending the city against President Donald Trump’s policies and as a leader on restricting access to guns.

Her initially said she took on Carter because of DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who said lawmakers should campaign every cycle, even in a safe seat, to talk to voters and earn their support.

In the end, Her found Carter was vulnerable in an electorate unhappy with the status quo. “These seats don’t belong to us,” Her remembered Hortman saying.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey holds his 4-month-old daughter, Estelle, as he walks into his polling place at Machine Shop in Minneapolis to cast his ballot on Tuesday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Frey holds strong position

Frey emerged from another bitter fight between factions of the DFL party with more first-choice votes than rivals with more progressive politics.

Frey hopes to win a third four-year term and beat his opponents, including Fateh, a democratic socialist who became the best hope for progressives hoping to defeat the mayor and received the second-most votes in the first round.

Fateh has at times been compared to Zohran Mamdani, the energetic mayor-elect of New York City, though the Minneapolis candidate has not generated as large a following or the viral social media content that propelled Mamdani to a wide victory Tuesday.

Frey picked up nearly 42% of first-choice votes, while Fateh had about 32%. Former pastor DeWayne Davis won 14% and entrepreneur Jazz Hampton 10%.

It’s rare for a candidate ahead in ranked-choice voting to lose on later ballots, though Carter has become the latest example of such a loss.

The next question will be whom voters supported as their second choice. Fateh, Davis and Hampton teamed up to try to boost their chances of winning, but it was unknown how many voters followed the suggestion to rank the three candidates but not Frey.

The alliance, however, doesn’t neatly align with the city’s ideological divide. For example, both Hampton and Frey oppose rent control.

The muddled results come after two years of clashing between Frey and the progressive council, which includes three democratic socialists.

The initial results for mayor suggest Frey’s standing may not have changed much after eight years in office. In 2021, Frey also won roughly 42% of first-choice votes before going on to win in the second round of ballots.

An anti-Frey council?

A progressive council paired with Frey as mayor would continue an adversarial and sometimes rancorous environment at city hall over the last two years.

Not only have the sides traded barbs — sometimes profane — but seven council members have managed to round up two additional votes to override Frey’s vetoes.

In 2024, that majority overrode Frey’s vetoes of a minimum pay rate for rideshare drivers, an Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution, and a carbon emissions fee. The bloc attempted but failed to override Frey’s veto of a new labor standards board and a denial of raises for about 160 high-paid city employees. (Frey supported giving the raises.)

Progressive candidates won in seven Minneapolis wards, while candidates more aligned with Frey have won or are leading first-choice votes in six wards.

Still, it’s not clear that the progressive bloc will be able to overturn Frey’s vetoes in the same way given the new makeup of the council.

The only incumbent council member to lose was Katie Cashman, who was ousted by Frey-aligned Elizabeth Shaffer.

Kristen Lindstedt took her children, Judah, 12, and Joy, 10, to the polls to vote with her at Woodbury Elementary School in Woodbury on Tuesday. “They’ve come with me to elections since they were tiny,” said Lindstedt. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DFL holds state Senate lead

Democrats will keep a slim 34-33 majority in the state Senate after easily winning a special election where Republicans hoped to capitalize on any voter discontent with the DFL after former state Sen. Nicole Mitchell resigned in the wake of a burglary conviction.

If voters were frustrated that Mitchell stayed in office — and was a key vote for Democrats on significant legislation — while fighting those charges, that anger wasn’t enough to swing the race for the Republican in the race.

Democrats are facing a growing number of investigations into Medicaid fraud in state programs, but that did not help the GOP to victory either.

The outcome is yet another sign of Democratic strength in the Twin Cities suburbs. Mitchell’s suburban district, which includes Woodbury and parts of Maplewood, was once favorable ground for Republicans. But voters there have reliably voted for Democrats over the last several elections.

DFL state Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger beat Republican Dwight Dorau by 24 percentage points. Mitchell first won office in 2022 with a smaller margin, beating Dorau by more than 17 percentage points.

Republican Michael Holmstrom Jr. easily won a special election for state Senate by 24 percentage points in a conservative-leaning district that includes Buffalo, Annandale and Monticello. Longtime Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson died in July at 75.

The elections also could be seen as a measure of voter enthusiasm for Trump and a preview of 2026, when the state will pick members of Congress, and governor.

Democrats did better in both Senate districts than in 2022, a midterm election year for President Joe Biden. The DFLers also ran ahead of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Josie Albertson-Grove, Deena Winter, Matt McKinney and Susan Du of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Star Tribune staff

