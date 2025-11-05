Election takeaways: A historic St. Paul upset, mixed messages in Minneapolis and a DFL Senate

State Rep. Kaohly Her upended St. Paul politics in Tuesday’s election, scoring an upset victory over mayor Melvin Carter.
Carter has long been viewed as a potential candidate for higher office, but voters rejected his bid for a third term as Her channeled frustration with a lack of progress on stubborn problems like high property taxes, flailing economic development and blight in neighborhoods like downtown and Midway.
On a night when Minnesota voters kept the DFL in control of the state Senate, and Minneapolis voters sent a mixed message about how their city will be governed, Her’s victory was a seismic result on the state’s political landscape.
Her painted herself as a beacon of competency, a person who would bring new eyes and fresh urgency to an office some viewed as complacent and disengaged in the face of sluggish recovery from the pandemic.
In Minneapolis, more voters picked two-term Mayor Jacob Frey than any of his challengers as their first choice on their ranked-choice ballots, but the city also appeared to back a slate of council candidates that are to Frey’s political left.
Frey’s election over challengers like state Sen. Omar Fateh is not guaranteed because he did not receive more than 50% of first-choice votes. The city will begin tabulating the second and subsequent choices of voters Wednesday morning.
The political makeup of the council is also not certain, but progressives were poised to hang onto a majority over the relative moderates in the DFL. The progressive faction may not be able to override Frey’s vetoes as often as they have for the past two years, however.
Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s results: