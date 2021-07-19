Minneapolis elections on Nov. 2 might seem a long time off, but important decisions are being made right now that will influence the outcome. This year's elections will include not only voting for the mayor, City Council, Park and Recreation Board and Board of Estimate and Taxation, but also city charter amendments that will determine the future of our city for decades to come.

The City Council and mayor must agree on ballot language for these critical charter amendments by Aug. 20 so that the ballots can be available for the start of early voting on Sept. 17. Minneapolis residents should closely watch the City Council deliberations over the next month, because ballot language could impact the outcome of the election.

Two charter amendments will be on the fall election ballot. Both come to the voters through legitimate routes.

One amendment was unanimously approved by the Charter Commission to strengthen our city's governance by defining the roles of the mayor as the chief executive and the council as the legislative body ensuring constituent services, forming a balanced city government similar to the state and federal governments.

The second amendment, presented by the requisite number of certified voters as the Yes4 petition, would establish a Department of Public Safety, remove the Police Department from the charter and mayoral oversight, and include licensed peace officers only if necessary.

As is standard practice, the city attorney has drafted ballot language with explanatory notes that are accurate, clear and fair in presenting the substance of both charter amendments to voters. When the City Council started to consider the city attorney's draft ballot language at its Policy and Government Oversight Committee meetings in June, the deliberations were not reassuring.

At the June 16 meeting, rather than discuss the draft ballot language, several council members debated the merits of the Charter Commission's proposed amendment to strengthen city governance.

At the June 30 meeting, in discussing the Yes4 petition amendment, one council member stated that the city attorney's office should negotiate with the lawyer representing the Yes4Mpls advocates to tailor ballot language according to their wishes.

These actions are a disservice to the people of Minneapolis, whom the council is elected to serve.

We are grateful that the city attorney's office has drafted ballot language that is accurate, clear and fair. It is essential that it do so without pressure from council members or outside special interests. We urge the Minneapolis City Council to perform its ministerial role of approving accurate, clear and fair ballot language on proposed charter amendments and adopt the city attorney's draft ballot language.

Council members should fulfill their duty as prescribed by law and as stewards of the public trust, so that the voters can be confident that they fully understand the impact of their vote.

On July 21, the Minneapolis City Council's Policy and Government Oversight Committee will again consider the ballot language for the proposed charter amendments. Council members should know that the Minneapolis voters are watching.

Sharon Sayles Belton is a former mayor and City Council president of Minneapolis. Kathleen O'Brien is a former Minneapolis council member and city coordinator, and retired vice president, University of Minnesota. William (Bill) English is consulting project director, North Job Creation Team, University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center (UROC). Andrew Duff is retired chairman and CEO of Piper Sandler. Catherine Shreves is former Minneapolis Public Schools board chair and former Minneapolis Charter Commission chair. The views expressed here are their own.