CHICAGO – When Austin Davis comes to the Twin Cities once the Twins return from this road trip at the White Sox and Yankees, he will actually have a somewhat hometown crowd rooting for him.

The Arizona native's in-laws are from Iowa and have more family in Minnesota. The pitcher just missed the trip to Target Field with the Red Sox earlier this week, as the team waived the reliever Sunday evening.

That family connection, combined with Davis having played with former Gophers pitcher and Maple Grove native Tom Windle, makes the Twins feel a bit like a fated destination.

"It was really nice to know I got picked up, one, and then two, Minnesota … with the playoff spot, and it seems like a fun group," Davis said. "… I know the culture and the vibe and really enjoy it."

The 29-year-old lefthander is one of two September call-up additions the Twins made when the active rosters expanded Thursday to 28 players for the playoff push. Davis has a 5.47 ERA this season through 54⅓ innings. New teammate Billy Hamilton, whom the Twins signed to a minor league contract about a week ago, has been around the league for a decade and is most known for his speed.

The 31-year-old Hamilton has stolen 321 bases in his career. He played 20 games for Miami this season but appeared in 71 for the White Sox in 2021. But while he is good at running the bases, he's not great at getting on them; he hit only .220 for Chicago a year ago.

"It's pretty much like last year: come in late and run, play defense, get some starts every now and then," Hamilton said of how Twins manager Rocco Baldelli described the outfielder's role with the Twins. "I told him I'd do whatever I need to do to help the team win. I'm used to it by now. Nobody wants to be on the bench every day and come off the bench, but it's been my role over the past two or three years."

Baldelli said Hamilton brings a specific skill set in that he can pinch run, or start an extra inning as the free runner on second base, and score a game-winner. And there's bound to be some tightly contested games coming up. The Twins have 26 games against divisional opponents, starting Friday against the White Sox, in this final month of the season.

Entering Friday, only four games separated the top three teams — Cleveland, the Twins and the White Sox — in the AL Central.

"Knowing that we're fully in the mix of our division right now, right in the middle of everything, and knowing that all of these opportunities are right in front of us, I think it's actually firing everyone up," Baldelli said. "I think the guys are actually excited about the prospect of going out there this month and playing half of our games against teams right around us in the standings and having a chance to go win the division."

Mahle for Saturday

Tyler Mahle will start Saturday against the White Sox, meaning the righthander will come off the injured list after spending the 15 days recovering from right shoulder inflammation.

In the midst of his third start with the Twins on Aug. 17, he left early because of shoulder fatigue, which caused his velocity to dip.

"The only thing he may not have is the pitch count and the buildup that we would normally have," Baldelli said. "It's been a little while since he's pitched, and even in the outing he last pitched in, it was obviously abbreviated."

With Baldelli likely having to call upon the bullpen sooner Saturday than he normal would for a Mahle start, a potential corresponding move for activating Mahle could involve Aaron Sanchez, who started twice for the Twins in Mahle's absence.

Ober rehab start

Bailey Ober pitched three innings with three strikeouts, three hits and one run from a homer Thursday with Class A Fort Myers, the righthander's first game back in action since June 1 after he injured his groin.

Baldelli wasn't ready to comment on Ober's likelihood to return to the Twins this season. And he felt the same about fellow righthanders Josh Winder and Randy Dobnak, who both recently started pitching for the Saints after overcoming a shoulder impingement and middle finger injury, respectively.

Baldelli also didn't have much to share on second baseman Jorge Polanco or center fielder Byron Buxton. Polanco's left knee hasn't put him on the IL, but he still hasn't played since a week ago. Buxton is on the IL because of right hip and knee injuries. Baldelli said Buxton's knee, in which he's dealt with patellar tendinitis much of the season, is actually doing better than his hip, but it is still too soon to put a timeline on his comeback.