In a closely watched medical development, Medtronic edged out competitors in securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a new cardiac device designed to treat a specific type of irregular heartbeat.

The FDA approved Medtronic's PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system to treat both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

More than 6 million Americans suffer from AFib, according to Medtronic. Competitors Boston Scientific Corp. and Johnson & Johnson are both developing similar products, but Medtronic's should be first to market with the FDA approval. Both doctors and Wall Street have been tracking the race to develop an AFib-specific treatment.

PulseSelect uses pulsed electric fields to isolate the pulmonary veins for treatment.

"Launching the first FDA-approved PFA technology is not just a milestone; the PulseSelect PFA system is setting a new standard in safety for [AFib] ablation with excellent efficacy and efficiency," said Rebecca Seidel, president of Medtronic's cardiac ablation solutions business, in a statement.

The American Heart Association indicates that AFib can lead to blood clots, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Untreated AFib signifcantly raises the risk of strokes and heart-related deaths.

Paroxysmal AFib is a short-term episode that could last a few seconds or days. Persistent AFib lasts longer than a week. Currently, treatments include medications and a cardioversion procedure, which resets the heartbeat.

Medtronic will start selling PulseSelect in early 2024.

The company acquired Affera Inc., which produces treatments for arrhythmias, for $904 million in 2022.