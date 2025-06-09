Minnesota medtech firms increase lobbying as tariff costs pile up

As business uncertainty grows in Washington, medtech giants that employ tens of thousands of Minnesotans have poured more cash into lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C. this year — an increase of over $600,000 for the first quarter, according to lobbying disclosures collected by nonprofit OpenSecrets.
Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific reported lobbying for long-endorsed causes such as Medicare eligibility and taxation issues. But filings also reveal a shift to the Trump administration’s priorities, from downsizing the federal workforce to ramping up tariffs with foreign countries.
Through the first three months of 2025, Boston Scientific, with a huge cardiology division based in Minnesota, upped its spending by roughly 20%, reporting $572,000 in federal lobbying.
According to filings, company officials lobbied in Congress on supply chain issues, advocating “on topics that could potentially impact the medical device supply chain” such as decisions the House Select Committee makes on strategic competition between the United States and the “Chinese Communist Party.”
Medtronic, which has operational headquarters in Fridley, spent $1.07 million on federal lobbying, a 10% increase compared with 2024 for the first quarter. They reported topics including supply chains, tariffs, artificial intelligence and “FDA workforce.”
“For years, Medtronic has advocated for public policies that help make our healthcare technologies safe, effective, and accessible for patients,” said a company spokesman in a statement. ”Our commitment to this mission remains unchanged.”
A bump in lobbying dollars is not unusual during a new administration and Congress. Paul Vaaler, a professor at the University of Minnesota’s law school and Carlson business school, said what’s changed is that the expense and time companies are investing into lobbying has grown.
“It’s increased markedly because there is more of an active market for political change,” said Vaaler, who also teaches at the U’s law school.