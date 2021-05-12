Entrepreneur Marc Lore said negotiations with Glen Taylor for the purchase of the Timberwolves and Lynx are "getting close to the finish line," according to a report.

Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who entered a 30-day exclusive negotiation window with Taylor that recently expired, spoke with Bloomberg about a new joint venture capital firm and in the piece Lore said talks with Taylor are "ongoing and going very well" and are "getting close to the finish line."

Even though the negotiating window expired, the two sides are still engaged in talks for the $1.5 billion purchase of the Wolves and Lynx. Taylor is set to remain majority owner until 2023 when Lore and Rodriguez would take over.

Lore and Rodriguez met with Wolves and Lynx staff last month and have been at Wolves games.