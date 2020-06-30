A 26-year-old man swerved across several lanes of traffic before he crashed and died on a downtown Minneapolis freeway late Monday.
Shivnarine Samogan, of Minneapolis, was headed north on Interstate 94 about 11:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle as he approached Olson Highway. His vehicle left the road and struck a light pole, the State Patrol said.
Samogan was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash, the State Patrol said.
