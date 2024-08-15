Local favorite Gunnar Broin falls short in U.S. Amateur title bid

He caddied at Hazeltine the past four years, but the home-course advantage couldn’t overcome Masaveu’s short game and relentlessness. Broin had four birdies, no bogeys and still lost to an opponent who trumped him with seven birdies and no bogeys in 16 holes played. Masaveu, who also made the cut at the British Open, was seeded third after he shot 70 and 65 in stroke play’s first two days. Broin was seeded 62nd after just managing to get to Wednesday.