Live at 9:30 p.m.: Wild wrap up quick road trip vs. Sharks. Follow the action on Gameview
Tap here for play-by-play, a box score and score updates throughout the NHL.
Outdoors
Two holiday rites (Christmas and a bird census) make the season bright for some.
What to know about the Christmas Bird Count in Minnesota and how to play a part.
North Metro
Maple Grove man charged with carjacking in federal court
The indictment of a 20-year-old in the Blaine incident follows Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger's pledge that all carjackings would be charged in federal court.
www.startribune.com
FTX founder allowed $250 million bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried left Manhattan federal court after his parents signed a $250 million personal recognizance bond. Read more about him here.
West Metro
Orono gave 'sweetheart' land deals to city officials, ex-mayors charge
Current city leaders say the transactions were needed to correct inaccurate, century-old property maps.