The state hockey tournaments move into their semifinal rounds starting this morning with the Class 1A girls' games at the Xcel Energy Center. Opening faceoff between Proctor/Hermantown and Warroad is scheduled for 11 a.m.

If the video player does not appear on your device, tap here.

The schedule for today's games:

Class 1A session at 11 a.m.

Proctor/Hermantown vs. Warroad

Gentry Academy vs. Chisago Lakes

Class 2A session at 6 p.m.

Minnetonka vs. Edina

Eastview vs. Andover

Game reports and box scoreswill be posted after each game concludes.

2A girls' quarterfinal recap

1A girls' quarterfinal recap

More on the tournament:

Two-Man Advantage tournament blog

Hill-Murray and Wayzata: What happened on the day their match-up didn't happen?

Fabulous 50 players to watch

State tournament brackets and section results

Maple Grove's Kyle Kukkonen is the Metro Player of the Year

Gentry Academy boys a lot like high-scoring teams of the past

Meet the All-Metro boys' hockey team

Preps Insider podcast: The scariest team to watch for at state

Final Top 10 rankings from Let's Play Hockey

Star Tribune Hockey Hubs: Boys | Girls

Star Tribune high school sports page