The state hockey tournaments move into their semifinal rounds starting this morning with the Class 1A girls' games at the Xcel Energy Center. Opening faceoff between Proctor/Hermantown and Warroad is scheduled for 11 a.m.
If the video player does not appear on your device, tap here.
The schedule for today's games:
Class 1A session at 11 a.m.
Proctor/Hermantown vs. Warroad
Gentry Academy vs. Chisago Lakes
Class 2A session at 6 p.m.
Minnetonka vs. Edina
Eastview vs. Andover
Game reports and box scoreswill be posted after each game concludes.
