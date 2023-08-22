A federal judge has dismissed allegations from a Twin Cities imam and two other Muslim Americans that they were subjected to illegal and invasive questioning by U.S. border agents at various airports and ground border crossings about their religion and faith practices while returning from overseas.

The accusations were leveled in a civil rights suit filed in March 2022 in U.S. District Court in central California against U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on behalf of the plaintiffs by the national office of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Allegra Harpootlian, an ACLU spokeswoman, said Tuesday that her organization "is trying to regroup with our clients to see if they want to go through with this" and file an amended lawsuit.

Judge Fred Slaughter reviewed the motion to dismiss over a four-month period before throwing out the claims made against CBP, the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations.

"The court finds substantial legal authority supports the government's historically broad authority to implement security measures at the border," read the order from Slaughter, a Biden administration appointee.

The suit alleged that in several instances, when the three returned to the United States from overseas trips, CBP and Homeland Security Investigations officers asked them questions, including whether they are Muslim, which mosque they attend and how often they pray. The suit also alleged the answers were retained in a law enforcement database for up to 75 years.

"Whenever I travel back home to the United States, I'm anxious," plaintiff Abdirahman Aden Kariye, an imam at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, said in a statement issued through the ACLU soon after the suit was filed. "I'm constantly worried about how I will be perceived, so much so that I try to avoid calling any attention to my faith. I normally wear a Muslim prayer cap, but I no longer wear it at the airport to avoid being questioned by border officials."

The ACLU contended these questions violated their constitutional rights to religious freedom and to be free of unequal treatment based on religion.

Joining Kariye as plaintiffs were Mohamad Mouslli, from Gilbert, Ariz., and Hameem Shah, from Plano, Texas. Along with Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, the questioning by federal officers cited in the suit occurred at airports serving Seattle, Los Angeles and Ottawa.