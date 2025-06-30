Wolves

Joe Ingles back with the Timberwolves on a one-year deal

After the 37-year-old didn’t play much last season, his return is significant as it gives the Wolves a respected and vocal leader in the locker room for another year.

By Chris Hine

June 30, 2025 at 6:09PM
Despite seeing a diminished role this past season, Joe Ingles and the Minnesota Timberwolves have come to terms on a one-year deal that will keep the veteran for another season. (Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press)

Joe Ingles will be back in Minnesota for a second season.

On Monday, the Timberwolves and Ingles agreed to a one-year deal worth the minimum $3.6 million, a source confirmed.

Ingles, 37, didn’t play much for the Wolves last season, but coaches and teammates praised his leadership in the locker room and on the bench during games. He got in only 19 games and averaged 0.8 points per game. But coach Chris Finch frequently praised Ingles for how he dealt with not playing much and the contributions he made to the team despite little playing time.

“He’s been always ready, his voice in the locker room and his presence and his personality on this team, his leadership has meant everything,” Finch said in March.

The Wolves had a larger role carved out for Ingles prior to making the trade for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo just before training camp began last season. That trade rearranged the depth chart ahead of him.

Ingles will be entering his 12th season after playing for Utah and Orlando before the Wolves. His family spent most of last season in Orlando, but they were in attendance during the lone start Ingles made last season, which came March 21 against the Pelicans. Ingles’ son Jacob is autistic and had not been able to watch his dad play a game in person.

“It’s something I’ve always thought about,” Ingles said after that game. “But at this point in my career, if it happened it happened, and if it didn’t, it didn’t.”

Finch decided to surprise Ingles by putting him in the starting lineup for that game.

“Sometimes you’ve got to do the human thing,” Finch said. “We always talk about all these minutes matter, and those minutes matter for another reason.”

During the playoffs, Ingles mimicked the role of Luka Doncic as the Wolves prepared for their series against the Lakers. He then played a role in helping Julius Randle calm down on the bench during Game 2 of the Warriors series when Randle got frustrated.

“Joe’s able to pull me to the side in a moment like that when I’m frustrated in the third quarter and keep me level-headed,” Randle said. “Let me get my frustration out, but keep me level headed and know that when we get back in the game, like, go to work.”

Wolves

The Wolves currently stand at 13 players signed to the main roster for next season as free agency opens Monday night. There is a possibility they could bring back Luka Garza after declining the team options for Garza and Josh Minott on Sunday.

Center Jesse Edwards will sign a qualifying offer to return to the team on a two-way contract, a source confirmed. He joins second-round draft pick Rocco Zikarsky as two of the Wolves’ three two-way contracts next season.

Chris Hine

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

