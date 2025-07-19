As J.J. McCarthy begins his first training camp as the starting quarterback for the Vikings, as he becomes the most scrutinized human in Minnesota for the foreseeable future, let’s acknowledge that what we and his team are asking of him is ridiculous.
We, and they, are asking him to become one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the world.
But not just that.
We, and they, are asking him to become one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the world before he turns 25.
But not just that.
We, and they, are asking him to lead the Vikings to their first Super Bowl championship, even though the Vikings have failed to win one of the first 59 Super Bowls.
But not just that.
We, and they, expect him, at age 22, to display impeccable leadership, mental and physical toughness, and adaptability at an age when some of us were still trying to figure out how to function as responsible adults even while being allowed to drink beer.