Here's what to know if you go to Vikings training camp

General admission tickets must be reserved online at vikings.com/camp; tickets will be limited on-site. Tickets for the 11 day practices are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are free for season ticket holders and children 36 inches or shorter. Tickets to the night practice Monday, Aug. 4, are $15 for adults and $10 for children; season ticket holders and children under 36 inches tall are free. Up to 4,000 tickets will be available most days, with 7,000 available for the night practice at TCO Stadium. Tickets and parking passes are digital and accessible only on the Vikings app.