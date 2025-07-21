Here's what to know if you go to Vikings training camp

Vikings quarterbacks and rookies returned to the team’s Eagan headquarters Sunday. Veteran players are scheduled to report for training camp Tuesday.
The Vikings will welcome back their fans to TCO Performance Center on Saturday for the first of 12 public practices during training camp this summer through Aug. 14. Gates open at noon for fans to get their own looks at projected starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, rebuilt offensive and defensive lines and their favorite returning stars.
The first practice in full pads will be Monday, July 28, and there will be one night practice at TCO Stadium on Monday, Aug. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. Find the full schedule of open practices here.
Here’s what else to know if you go:
How do fans get tickets?
General admission tickets must be reserved online at vikings.com/camp; tickets will be limited on-site. Tickets for the 11 day practices are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are free for season ticket holders and children 36 inches or shorter. Tickets to the night practice Monday, Aug. 4, are $15 for adults and $10 for children; season ticket holders and children under 36 inches tall are free. Up to 4,000 tickets will be available most days, with 7,000 available for the night practice at TCO Stadium. Tickets and parking passes are digital and accessible only on the Vikings app.
What time are practices?
TCO Performance Center typically will open at noon each day with practice at 2:30 p.m. For the night practice, gates open at 5 p.m., and practice begins at 7 p.m.
Will there be joint practices with another team?
Yes. The Vikings will host the Patriots for open practices Aug. 13 and 14 ahead of the teams’ Aug. 16 game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Those will be the last two training camp sessions open to fans.
How can kids get autographs?
The first 1,000 children 17 and under will receive a colored wristband each day to determine which player’s autograph they will get during the signing session after practice. Posed photos with players in the autograph zone are not allowed. There are also daily meet-and-greets with Vikings legends at 1 p.m. In a new twist this year, the Minnesota Vikings Foundation will auction off five “Golden Wristbands” each day, allowing parents to choose which line their child can join.