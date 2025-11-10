General Mills CEO keeps a steady hand in turbulent time for Big Food

Of course General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening eats cereal almost every morning.
As the food industry navigates rapid change, it’s nice to have some consistency.
Harmening is one of the longest-tenured food company CEOs in the country. Since 2017 he’s steered General Mills through major acquisitions and divestitures, pandemic sales surges and the long inflation hangover that has followed. Or as chief financial officer Kofi Bruce called it, “some of the most disruptive periods in recent history.”
And the waves aren’t ebbing. Legacy food companies are facing a consumer rebellion against high prices and a patchwork of state-led policies on processed foods and ingredients. Then there’s weight-loss medication, sharper store-brand competition and the Make America Healthy Again movement.
Harmening often points out General Mills — a 159-year-old company that once designed a submarine and owned Red Lobster — has a long history of adaptation. It’s what kept the company alive and growing to the $19 billion behemoth that leads many grocery store categories today.
That willingness to change has to continue if General Mills wants to thrive and not just survive.
“There’s a wisdom that comes with having the courage to change and the ability to change,” Harmening said. “But at the same time, what are you going to keep constant?”
Steady presence
So far in the Harmening era, the company’s stock price is right about where it was in 2017. Yet investors don’t have a desire for change at the top.