General Mills closing three Missouri plants as cost-cutting broadens

The food company is shedding two pet food mills and a pizza crust factory, recently acquired in the TNT Crust and Whitebridge deals.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 1, 2025 at 4:47PM
General Mills headquarters in Golden Valley. The company is closing three plants in Missouri. (Joe Dickie)

General Mills is closing three plants in Missouri as the Golden Valley-based company consolidates manufacturing in an effort to cut costs.

Two pet food mills and a pizza crust plant will shutter to “increase the competitiveness” of its supply chain, according to a company filing Wednesday.

“Production at these locations will transition to other facilities,” said Mollie Wulff, a General Mills spokeswoman.

The plant closures join a multi-year corporate restructuring that is shedding jobs as the food company tries to turn around declining sales.

The company acquired the plants in recent years after it bought TNT Crust in 2022 and Whitebridge Pet Brands in 2024. All three will shutter early next summer.

TNT, acquired for $250 million, had been a star performer for the company, with General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening saying in June 2023 it was “growing quite nicely.” But he hasn’t mentioned the business’ performance on quarterly calls in the years since.

The $1.45 billion Whitebridge acquisition brought the Tiki Pets and Cloud Star brands to General Mills, which also owns pet food brands Blue Buffalo and Edgard & Cooper.

The Tiki Cats line is seeing double-digit growth, said Dana McNabb, president of the North America retail and North America pet divisions at General Mills.

“These big businesses are working really well for us,” she told analysts last month.

Yet the company’s pet sales overall have struggled to recapture the growth seen during the pandemic-era pet adoption boom. Analysts expect the pet food business to be a major driver for General Mills in the years to come, and the consolidation is part of that plan.

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

