Invasive tree pathogen that causes red oaks to ‘bleed’ found for first time in Minnesota

A devastating pest that has killed tens of millions of oak trees in California was discovered for the first time in Minnesota, researchers announced this week.
The “sudden oak death” pathogen, which behaves like a fungus and is always fatal to red oaks, was recently discovered on a rhododendron plant at a Hennepin Country nursery. The plant has been destroyed, and the pathogen does not seem to have spread to any others in the nursery or in the nearby soil, researchers said.
“It appears to be an isolated incident so far,” said Nick Rajtar, a postdoctoral associate at the University of Minnesota. “So it’s not time to sound the alarm bells quite yet, but this is a scary pathogen that nobody wants to see get established here.”
The rhododendron sample was taken in July as part of testing program led by researchers at the U’s Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center. The U has been using a grant from the state’s Environmental Trust Fund to hunt for invasive forest pests and diseases that could potentially be introduced to Minnesota through nurseries.
The microscopic pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, isn’t a fungus but is closely related to one. It originated in Asia and spreads spores that can lie dormant in the soil, and even swim through water.
“So you can imagine how that could be problematic at a nursery when they’re watering plants that are very close together,” Rajtar said.
The pathogen was found in California in 2000 and has been steadily spreading east.
Sudden oak death infects the bark of otherwise healthy oaks in their prime. It destroys the tissue inside the tree and makes it seem like the oaks bleed, turning the bark into a dark reddish brown and forming cankers that seep red liquid. As the tissue is destroyed, the tree can no longer circulate food and water.