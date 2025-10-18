One of Minnesota’s healthiest lakes is hidden among corn and soybean fields

On Swan Lake, thick stands of bulrush and cattails stretch nearly a mile from shore and form narrow channels just wide enough to navigate a canoe. Inside those channels are gaps in the grasses, where wood ducks rest in the soft light of the setting sun until the sound of a paddle in the water flushes them out. The birds fly to open water at the center of the lake, where they join flocks and rafts of thousands of others. There they dive down to gorge on one of the finest caches of wild celery and sago pondweed in North America.