Something is wrong with Lake Itasca, the source of the Mississippi River

Schoolcraft was sent by what it is now the U.S. Department of the Interior on a two-part mission: to bring the smallpox vaccine to the tribes in the Upper Mississippi, and to find the source of the river. His small team crossed Lake Superior and portaged 18 miles into the wilds of what was then part of the Wisconsin Territory. They journeyed through fur trading camps and outposts and witnessed the drunken brawls of cut-throats and back-stabbers.