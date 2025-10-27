Gray wolf numbers fall to their lowest level in a decade in far northern Minnesota

A string of mild winters and scarce deer may have taken their toll on northern Minnesota’s wolves.
The wolf population in and around Voyageurs National Park dropped to roughly 100 this year, its lowest point in more than a decade, according to an annual survey from the Voyageurs Wolf Project.
Researchers estimated there were 45 wolves per 1,000 square kilometers in the woods around Voyageurs, down from 55 in 2024 and 65 in 2023.
The dip is part of the natural ebb and flow between predator and prey, said Tom Gable, project lead.
The wolf population in the area is still healthy and will likely climb again as deer numbers rebound, he said.
“It follows a fairly typical pattern,” he said.
The winters of 2022 and 2023 were unusually severe in northern Minnesota, with deep snowpacks lasting well into spring. That snow, especially when it lingers into April and May, is tough on deer.
“Deer can weather deep snow for a month or two, but if it drags into spring it really starts to challenge them,“ Gable said.