Minnesota’s high school girls’ basketball state tournament was scheduled to continue on Friday the 13th. That was March. The tournament didn’t continue.

Now it’s Monday the 13th. This is April.

Thirty-one days passed without sports, lost to a pandemic that threatens us most when we gather. So we don’t gather. Not for games. Not for workouts. Not for chalk talks, strategy sessions or motivational speeches. But when the world of sports paused, athletes didn’t.

Look around. Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez did. Here's what he saw in 31 days without games as the Twin Cities does its part in this collective timeout.

The outdoors are still in play — not for human convergences but to run, jump and pedal solo. The fields will beckon again; for now, make the mental edit that this solitude isn’t a bad thing.

The Jordan Baseball Park also known as the "Mini Met" in Jordan, Minn.







