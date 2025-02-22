How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
Help Little Free Library with its mission to share books across the community. Hold a book drive at work, faith community, building or group. Staff assists in identifying Little Free Libraries in your area. littlefreelibrary.org/
DRIVER
Assist Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels drivers. Routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals at 10:30 a.m. and finish shift at noon. Deliver to five to eight seniors. www.cesmn.org/
MUSIC THERAPY
Share your gift and expertise with individuals who have developmental disabilities at Hammer & NER group home. West metro location. Flexible schedule. Volunteers are asked to help twice a month. www.hammer.org/
PHONE COMPANION
Friends & Co works to end isolation among elders in Minnesota. Volunteers will be matched with an older adult and required to maintain contact through regular phone calls and conversation. Training and support provided. www.friendsco.org/
ART EDUCATION
Reach for Resources serves adults with developmental disabilities. Professional volunteers sought from art education, art therapy or related fields of work for two to three hours weekly (nights and weekends are OK) and share knowledge with clients through hands-on activities. www.reachforresources.org/
ASSISTANT
Work at a Salvation Army thrift store and help with accepting, sorting and merchandising donations, customer service and more. Stores at nine metro locations are open daily and offer flexibility. salvationarmynorth.org/
CLASSROOM ASSISTANT
SparkPath (formerly Success Beyond the Classroom) works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences such as Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available for volunteers. www.sparkpath.org/
LANDMARK CENTER
Work at Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. Landmark serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Volunteers may act as tour guides, staff the information desk or gift shop or work special events. www.landmarkcenter.org/
TREE PLANTING
Help Great River Greening with on-the-ground projects such as planting trees. Great group opportunity. Plant large-stock trees into pre-dug holes, fill with soil, water and spread mulch. No experience necessary. All tools and training will be provided. www.greatrivergreening.org/
ASSISTANT
Help the Arthritis Foundation connect with those needing services, provide advocacy, fundraising and promotional events, office projects and more. www.arthritis.org/
DRIVERS
Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Help people make it to family gatherings and appointments. Scheduling is on an on-call/as available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible-vehicle training provided. livingwell.org/
ASSISTANT
The nonprofit Led by Truth focuses on entrepreneurs of color and the businesses and organizations they start. Assist with mentorship, business consulting and online programs to help minority business owners succeed. ledbytruth.org/
WILDLIFE ASSISTANT
The American Bear Association promotes a better understanding of black bears and wildlife through education, observation and experience. The center, which is in Orr, Minn., needs volunteers for a wide range of tasks, including guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. www.americanbear.org/
MENTOR
The Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Fellows Program challenges women to see their role in furthering women’s leadership professionally, personally and in their communities. Serve as fellows, speakers, mentors, on boards and committees. www.wearelott.org/
FAMILY VOLUNTEERING
Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org
DELIVER BEDS TO KIDS
My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets. Deliver beds 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. myveryownbed.org/
Find more
Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.
