As the pandemic starts to ease in the U.S., one thing is clear: After making a quick pivot in spring 2020 to working from home, white-collar workers are not necessarily eager to go back to the office five days a week. According to a Gallup poll, 35% of all full-time employees say that, if given the choice, they would continue working remotely as much as possible.

The future of the workplace is likely to be a hybrid of spaces designed for in-person work and spaces designed to support remote workers. Nine out of 10 executives surveyed this year by McKinsey said they will be combining remote and on-site working in the post-pandemic world. While organizations are embracing the hybrid model, most don't have the specifics ironed out.

From frequent interactions and collaboration to the social aspects of work that facilitate a sense of belonging, a hybrid model offers numerous advantages. However, organizations need to give employees a compelling reason to come back, as the office is competing with factors such as zero commuting time, a relaxed dress code, or maybe quietude that's tough to find in a bustling office. Conversely, working remotely may be more stressful due to communication gaps, finding space for a home office or weak internet service.

As a leader in creating engaging workspaces, we at Atmosphere Commercial Interiors knew that we had to set an example for clients on how to transition to a hybrid work environment. We gathered team member feedback and aligned our health and safety needs with our customer service capabilities. We reopened our offices last June with zero disruption for our clients. Throughout the transition, we embraced the changes needed to best adapt to a hybrid approach, such as rethinking how our meeting spaces were designed.

Organizations can expect to be on their own journey, testing and learning what works best for the business and its employees. One of the top ways employers can rethink office environments is to start with what we call "no regrets" workplace changes, or changes that will endure even after pandemic-related challenges have cleared. Begin by improving the areas in the office where employees typically would come together, such as collaboration spaces, work cafes and meeting rooms. Make them inspiring spaces that will foster creativity and productivity. These areas are ones that employees wouldn't be able to replicate in their homes and create a compelling reason to return. Individual pods are also compelling for employees who crave human contact but work more effectively when secluded. Pods are low-risk and flexible solutions that are popular across many industries.

As the pandemic accelerated adoption of technologies such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, it's understandable that there always will be a virtual component to meetings going forward. I recommend that you consider technologies that create equity across physical and virtual experiences. Similar to our approach to integrated interiors – where technology is seamlessly incorporated into the environment – virtual experiences are braided in to help reduce "presence disparity."

Employee communication is key to successfully transition to a hybrid work environment. Offer a preview of what they can expect to see when they return. Let them know that they aren't coming back to the same place that they left and ensure that everyone understands how this new environment will help them to do their best work. Set expectations about new procedures and best practices to make the hybrid model successful. Be clear about if a hybrid work environment will be a permanent or a short-term situation. Train leaders who oversee remote to make sure that they know how to make equitable experiences, regardless of physical location.

Communication is vital once the new work model is in place as well. The McKinsey survey found that, among companies where productivity improved during the pandemic, two-thirds reported that "microtransactions" increased – the small connections between colleagues that involve discussing projects, sharing ideas, networking and mentoring. To keep these connections going in the hybrid work environment, make time for small talk, ensure that there are many opportunities for connections and use technology for effective collaboration. Ensure that there are opportunities for serendipitous moments in the new work model. Solicit employee feedback to determine what works and what could be improved.

Organizations are best served whenever employees come together on a consistent basis while giving them choice and control over how they work and complete their tasks. Whatever arrangement an organization decides upon, considering the culture, values and vision is the best place to start. Business needs may have changed as well. Making changes bit by bit can facilitate a successful shift that works for the organization and its employees.

Carlene Wilson is president and CEO of Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, chair of the Omni Workspace board of directors, and a member of the Connect Interiors board of directors.