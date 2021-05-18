Another child was shot and critically wounded on Minneapolis' North Side late Monday, police said, continuing a recent string of gunfire hitting young victims.

The latest incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Penn Avenue, where a "preteen girl" in a vehicle was hit gunfire and driven immediately to Hennepin County Medical Center, said police spokesman John Elder.

Gunfire from the same incident hit a man, Elder said, and that victim was taken in a private vehicle to North Memorial Health Hospital.

The girl and the man were both in critical condition as Tuesday morning, Elder said. Their identities have yet to be officially disclosed.

Anti-violence activist K.G. Wilson said the girl is his 6-year-old granddaughter, Aniya, and she was shot in the head.

"You maggots shot my granddaughter," Wilson said in a Facebook posting overnight. "You shot the wrong one this time. I'm going to find you sooner than you know!"

Later Tuesday, Wilson told the Star Tribune that the girl's condition is "not good, but [she's] still with us, though."

On Saturday, a young girl was shot in the head while bouncing on a trampoline with friends in the backyard of a Jordan neighborhood home. Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was taken to North Memorial, where dozens of relatives, neighbors and community outreach workers gathered for the second night in a row on Monday to pray for her recovery. She was in critical condition as of Sunday evening.

The other children playing with Trinity were not injured.

About two weeks ago, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis and was last reported to be in critical condition at North Memorial.

According to Minneapolis police crime statistics, the latest youth victim was at least the 21st child to have been struck by gunfire so far in 2021 — about twice as many as this time last year.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064