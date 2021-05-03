Gophers defensive tackle Keonte Schad has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source confirmed Monday. Schad, a 6-3, 295-pound senior, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Schad, a Madison, Wis., native who joined the Gophers in 2019 after playing at Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College, played 17 games and collected 21 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss for Minnesota.

The Gophers bolstered their interior defensive line depth this offseason with the additions of transfers Nyles Pinckney of Clemson and Val Martin of North Carolina State, to go along with Micah Dew-Treadway, who's entering his third year with the Gophers after graduating from Notre Dame. Others in the mix among defensive tackles include DeAngelo Carter, Rashad Cheney Jr. and Logan Richter, players in their third years with the program.