Adding perimeter talent to the Gophers men's basketball roster has been a priority for new coach Ben Johnson so far with the transfer portal.

Johnson's first four commitments this spring are going to help the Gophers mainly in the backcourt, but they're now looking hard to add some inside depth as well.

Most recently, Marquette big man Theo John has been contacted by the Gophers, according to sources. The 6-foot-9 former Champlin Park standout entered his name into the transfer portal this week and could use the NCAA's extra year of eligibility granted due to the pandemic.

John, who was also reportedly contacted by Duke, averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season for the Golden Eagles, who hired former Texas coach Shaka Smart to replace Steve Wojciechowskilast month.

So far, two of the other frontcourt players the Gophers have focused on the most are Division II Northern State's Parker Fox and North Dakota's Filip Rebraca, who both told the Star Tribune they plan to announce their decisions by the end of the month.

The 6-8, 220-pound Fox, a Mahtomedi, Minn., native, has a final eight of Minnesota, Ohio State, Creighton, San Diego State, TCU, Florida State, Vanderbilt, and Dayton (in no particular order).

Rebraca, a 6-9, 220 pound native of Serbia, doesn't have a list of finalists, but he's also conducted a video call with Iowa. South Carolina also expressed heavy interest recently.

The Gophers could have up to six scholarships available after losing most of their team from last season to the portal, including 7-foot starting center Liam Robbins who announced this week he committed to Vanderbilt.

It's uncertain if John will definitely return to college since he initially was looking to play pro basketball, but he now has options with his name generating interest in the transfer portal.

John finished second in career blocks (191) and started 89 games for Marquette in his four-year career, including 26 starts alongside fellow Minnesotan Dawson Garcia last season. Garcia, a 6-11 freshman and former Prior Lake star, announced earlier this week he's testing the NBA draft process. But Garcia is also leaving open the possibility of coming back to college.

Johnson, who replaced Richard Pitino as Minnesota's coach last month, recruited John and Garcia in high school when he was on Pitino's staff with the Gophers.