Google announces data center near Rochester

Google says it will build a data center in the small southern Minnesota city of Pine Island. The announcement comes after a year of behind-the-scenes maneuvering that included lobbying to influence state tax breaks and data center regulations.
The tech giant also announced that it will be paying for a significant amount of new wind, solar and battery power as part of its contract with Xcel Energy. The utility company says these measures should relieve concerns that have mounted as data center development has increased in the state.
“Google will pay all of the costs for its service, ensuring our current customers do not see increased rates,” said Bria Shea, president of Xcel in Minnesota, in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune. “The agreement drives a significant investment in new clean energy that advances Minnesota’s carbon-free goals and strengthens grid reliability for everybody.”
Google’s project and its clean energy contract are notable as Minnesota confronts an influx of proposals for large-scale data centers that have sparked debate over energy and water consumption, electric bills and government secrecy.
Companies driving the development of data centers promise construction jobs and local tax revenue and say their projects are critical infrastructure for the cloud computing and artificial intelligence needs of a modern economy.
Amanda Peterson Corio, head of data center energy at Google, said in a statement released by Xcel that “this agreement supports our goal of expanding AI and cloud capabilities in a way that provides long-term value to the places we operate.”
The project represents a second attempt at a Minnesota data center for Google, which abandoned a $600 million Sherburne County project with Xcel in 2022. Shea said Xcel’s new contract with Google includes precautions, including an exit fee, to safeguard against the company walking away.
A challenging environment
Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation that set ground rules for what is essentially a new industry.