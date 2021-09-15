Gable Steveson will begin defense of his NCAA heavyweight title Nov. 13, when the Gophers open their season at the Bison Open in Fargo.
The Gophers will then play host to perennial powerhouse Oklahoma State in a Nov. 20 dual meet at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota announced its full schedule on Wednesday for coach Brandon Eggum's sixth season. Other highlights include the Jan. 7 dual at Iowa. The Big Ten Tournament is March 5-6 in Lincoln, Neb., and the NCAA Tournament is March 17-19 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Steveson has a 67-2 career NCAA record, and last season, he won the Hodge Trophy, given annually to the nation's top wrestler.
