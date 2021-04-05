Here's how to keep up with the latest on today's Twins game and more from around the major leagues.
Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, lineups and in-game boxscore
More from around baseball:
Latest news | Standings | League leaders
On the Twins: Statistics | Roster | Schedule | Transactions
Watch and listen: : Fox Sports Go | Twins radio network | MLB.TV | Sirius/XM
On Twitter: Phil Miller | Megan Ryan | @Twins
Sabres' Eichel ruled out for rest of season with neck injury
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel won't play the rest of the season because of a neck injury.
Sports
Deal the Kraken? Francis can't make official trades -- yet
Just because the NHL can't release the Kraken until October doesn't mean Seattle wasn't in the mix at the trade deadline.
Sports
MLB will have minor league experiment with moving back mound
Major League Baseball wants to see if moving back the pitcher's mound will increase offense.
Sports
Another Granato making a case for the family name in Buffalo
Tony Granato can laugh now in recalling how angry he was at his brother Don for giving up goaltending at 15 and switching to forward.
High Schools
Podcast: Winter state tournament surprises and favorite moments from behind the scenes
The Star Tribune's David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen break down the incredible moments after a jam-packed run of high school state championships.