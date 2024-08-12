Claire Thompson, a defenseman who was selected No. 3 overall in the PWHL draft on June, on Friday signed a two-year deal with Minnesota’s PWHL team. Terms of the contract were not disclosed
First-round draft pick Claire Thompson signs two-year deal with PWHL Minnesota
The defenseman starred for Canada’s gold medal-winning 2022 Olympic team.
Thompson, 26, will be playing for the first time since the 2022-23 season after sitting out last year on PWHL New York’s reserve list as she pursued a medical degree. The Toronto native played four years at Princeton, collecting 31 goals and 56 assists. She had two goals and 11 assists in seven games for Canada’s 2022 Olympic gold medalists, breaking the Olympic record for most points by a defender in a single tournament with 13 points.
“I am thrilled to join the PWHL this upcoming season,” Thompson said in a statement. “It is an honor to sign with PWHL Minnesota, and I can’t wait to get started to continue to build upon their most impressive first season.”
Thompson is the third member of Minnesota’s 2024 draft class to sign with the team, joining second-round forward Britta Curl and third-round forward Klára Hymlárová.
Minnesota, which won the inaugural PWHL championship this spring, was intrigued by Thompson’s talent and made sure she was committed to hockey before selecting her.
“It was a really difficult decision,” Thompson said in June after being drafted. “I love medical school, and it’s been a longtime dream of mine to become a doctor. But my sights have been set on continuing to play professional hockey during this period of my life. My goal had been to be able to do both, but obviously that wasn’t possible this past year.”
