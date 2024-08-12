First-round draft pick Claire Thompson signs two-year deal with PWHL Minnesota

Thompson, 26, will be playing for the first time since the 2022-23 season after sitting out last year on PWHL New York’s reserve list as she pursued a medical degree. The Toronto native played four years at Princeton, collecting 31 goals and 56 assists. She had two goals and 11 assists in seven games for Canada’s 2022 Olympic gold medalists, breaking the Olympic record for most points by a defender in a single tournament with 13 points.