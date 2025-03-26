FBI, U.S. Attorney allege former Sen. Eichorn familiar with soliciting sex; involved wife after arrest

At a probable cause and detention hearing in U.S. District Court, the government alleged that former state Sen. Justin Eichorn was familiar with soliciting for sex on the internet and he tried to have his wife clean his St. Paul apartment of a gun, laptop and cell phone before FBI agents could search it.
Those allegations were heavily contradicted by Eichorn’s lawyers before Special Magistrate Judge Shannon Elkins ordered Eichorn released from federal jail to a halfway house to await trial on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor after a prostitution sting orchestrated by the Bloomington Police Department last week.
Eichorn’s lawyer, Charles Hawkins, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office was cherry picking statements from jail phone calls between Eichorn and his wife where they were discussing that he had her work computer at his St. Paul apartment and she wanted to pick it up.
The Eichorns, who live in Grand Rapids, manage 138 apartment units in five buildings.
FBI agents were sitting on Justin Eichorn’s St. Paul apartment last week waiting for a search warrant to be signed when Brittany Eichorn approached asking if she could get inside to get her computer. She was denied access. Over the weekend, prosecutors asked that Justin Eichorn remain jailed after FBI agents found a gun during their search. A brief filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with the court alleged that Eichorn had lied to a probation officer about having the gun.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Bobier said Wednesday that Eichorn “thought his wife would get there and clean out the apartment” before the FBI arrived.
In ordering Eichorn released to the halfway house, Elkins said that government had failed to meet their burden to keep him detained.
“The evidence presented here today is much less clear than the government’s brief,” Elkins said. She said the discussion between Eichorn and his wife was more gray than the government alleged and could have been about their business workings, which is why she went to St. Paul to try and retrieve her laptop.