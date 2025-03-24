News & Politics

Wife of former Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn files for divorce

The couple has four children, according to Justin Eichorn’s legislative biography.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 9:55PM
Former Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids

One week after being arrested and charged with attempting to solicit sex from a minor, former State Sen. Justin Eichorn is now facing a divorce.

Brittany M. Eichorn of Grand Rapids filed for divorce Monday in Itasca County, according to online court records. She has requested the proceedings be sealed from the public. Her attorney, Jay Ramos, did not return a request for comment.

The couple has four children, according to Justin Eichorn’s legislative biography. He is listed as representing himself in the divorce proceedings.

The divorce filing comes as federal prosecutors on Monday asked a court to reconsider its decision to release Justin Eichorn from jail and allowing him to stay at a halfway house. They argued he had demonstrated a willingness to lie and conceal evidence to investigators.

Justin Eichorn, 40, is a Republican who served in the state Senate since 2016. He resigned from his position Thursday.

Eichorn was arrested March 17 by Bloomington police after he arranged to meet for sex with someone he thought was a teenage girl but was actually a detective, according to the criminal complaint. He was arrested as part of a sting operation that totaled 14 arrests, Bloomington police said.

According to police, Eichorn sent text messages to a phone number from an online ad that was part of the undercover operation. Eichorn asked the officer, who was posing as a 17-year-old, for a half-hour of sex and arranged a meeting.

After his arrest, police recovered a condom and $129 in cash from his car, according to the criminal complaint.

Eichorn was charged last week in federal court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He made his first court appearance Thursday. He is next expected in court for a preliminary hearing this Wednesday.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

