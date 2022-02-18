The eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 in Minnetonka are closed Friday morning as the State Patrol investigates a fatal crash.
The lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours forcing morning commuters to find alternate routes, the patrol said.
Motorists could divert to Hwy. 7, Crosstown Hwy. 62 or Hwy. 55 to get around the closure.
Few details were immediately released, but at least one person died in the wreck, which happened about 4 a.m. near Ridgedale Mall and the Plymouth Road exit, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Fatal crash near Ridgedale Mall has eastbound I-394 closed in Minnetonka
The wreck happened about 4 a.m. near Ridgedale Mall.
Local
Live at 9 a.m.: Former officer Kimberly Potter is sentenced
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Kimberly Potter trial.
Local
Potter sentencing set; prosecutors reverse course on seeking longer
State sentencing guidelines call for a prison term between about six years and about 8 1⁄2 years for first-degree manslaughter for a defendant like Potter, who has no criminal history.
Local
Mpls., St. Paul teachers, staff back strike
The authorization vote doesn't necessarily trigger a strike — union leaders would need to formally notify the district if they determine a strike is necessary. State law requires the union to give the district at least 10 days' notice before the first day of the strike.
East Metro
National Security Agency director talks election and vaccine cybersecurity in rare home state speech
Considered one of the most powerful people in the military, Gen. Paul M. Nakasone grew up in White Bear Lake.