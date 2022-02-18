The eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 in Minnetonka are closed Friday morning as the State Patrol investigates a fatal crash.

The lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours forcing morning commuters to find alternate routes, the patrol said.

Motorists could divert to Hwy. 7, Crosstown Hwy. 62 or Hwy. 55 to get around the closure.

Few details were immediately released, but at least one person died in the wreck, which happened about 4 a.m. near Ridgedale Mall and the Plymouth Road exit, the patrol said.