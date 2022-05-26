More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota
How did pro baseball get its start in Minnesota?
Fierce competition among teams in the 1800s helped fuel the transition to paid players.
Travel
Five essential new Midwest travel experiences for summer 2022
A natural adventure park in the Dells, mountain biking on the North Shore, and luxury cruising arrives in Minnesota.
Travel
With fewer permits in 2022, here are some worthy alternatives to the BWCA
Tips for navigating a tighter Boundary Waters this summer — plus other places to paddle.
St. Paul
Man admits making illegal purchase of gun that was used in mass shooting at St. Paul bar last fall
Federal prosecutors allege he had a role in at least 25 "straw buyer" purchases.
Gophers
U lands commitment from Michigan quarterback who flipped school choice
Drew Viotto announced that he has switched his college commitment from Eastern Michigan to Minnesota for the 2023 season.